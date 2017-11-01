Money Donated from Golf Tournament to LECOM's Student Scholarshi - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Money Donated from Golf Tournament to LECOM's Student Scholarship Fund

Posted: Updated:

LECOM's student scholarship fund is benefiting from a big donation following this summer's golf tournament at Peek'n Peak.

The Chautauqua Region Economic Development Corporation presented a $75,000 donation.

It is the host organization for the Web.com Tour's LECOM Health Challenge. LECOM is the title sponsor of the tournament.

The donation is $15,000 more than last year.

the money will support students who are training for careers in osteopathic medicine, pharmacy and dentistry.

"We're so proud to be a partner with LECOM," said Kevin Sanvidge, CEO of Chautauqua Region Economic Development Corporation. "Our athletes and the LECOM students have so much in common. They're studying practicing at a professional level that's getting them ready to step on the world stage in their own professional fields."

The LECOM Health Challenge will return July 5-8, 2018.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com