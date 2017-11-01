Money Donated from Golf Tournament to LECOM's Student Scholarship Fund

LECOM's student scholarship fund is benefiting from a big donation following this summer's golf tournament at Peek'n Peak.

The Chautauqua Region Economic Development Corporation presented a $75,000 donation.

It is the host organization for the Web.com Tour's LECOM Health Challenge. LECOM is the title sponsor of the tournament.

The donation is $15,000 more than last year.

the money will support students who are training for careers in osteopathic medicine, pharmacy and dentistry.

"We're so proud to be a partner with LECOM," said Kevin Sanvidge, CEO of Chautauqua Region Economic Development Corporation. "Our athletes and the LECOM students have so much in common. They're studying practicing at a professional level that's getting them ready to step on the world stage in their own professional fields."

The LECOM Health Challenge will return July 5-8, 2018.

