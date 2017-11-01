LECOM, American Heart Association Kick Off Eat Smart Month

LECOM Medical Fitness and Wellness Center and the American Heart Association want you to choose the right foods to eat in November.

Together, they kicked off Eat Smart Month Wednesday.

With the holidays around the corner, there is a push for people to add more color to their diets.

"We have healthy snacks here at the wellness center just to talk more to our members and our community about the importance of eating well and eating healthy," said Tyler Travis of LECOM,

The healthy eating and exercise is necessary because inactivity and not eating well can lead to heart disease and stroke.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.