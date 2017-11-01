Lecom & American Heart Association Kick-off fro Eat Smart Month - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Lecom & American Heart Association Kick-off fro Eat Smart Month

Posted: Updated:

In the month of November, there's a focus on choosing the right foods to eat. 

Wednesday at the LECOM Medical Fitness and Wellness Center, partnered with the American Heart Association to kick off "Eat Smart" month. LECOM is a haven for ideas on daily exercise, what the American Heart Association urges people to have. It's also a place where people can get nutritional information. With the holidays around the corner, there's a push for people to  add more color to their diets. 

Tyler Travis of LECOM, says, "We have healthy snacks here at the wellness center, just to talk more to our members, and our community about the importance of eating well and eating healthy."

The healthy eating push, along with exercise, is because in-activity and "not" eating well can lead to heart disease and stroke. 

