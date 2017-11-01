Unified Erie focuses on city's at-risk youth during second call-in

Unified Erie's second "call-in" targeted 14-to-21-year-olds, notably 18 young men with known gang or criminal connections. Only four young men participated Wednesday night. The goal: to give these young men the skills they need to turn their lives around.

"If they do not accept the way out of this lifestyle, I will show them the way into the system," said Erie Police Chief Donald Dacus, one of the ten speakers during the call-in.

"If they don't have their high school diploma, we'll help them to get that or their GED. We'll help them with job training," said Sheila Silman, program manager for the Erie County Re-Entry Services and Support Alliance, a part of the Unified Erie initiative.

An individual who is invited to join the call-in is considered "at-risk" and is known to police to be affiliated with crime, gang-related or otherwise. Police and other law enforcement agencies use data from previous crimes, even social media and other electronic mediums to determine who is most at-risk and who can be persuaded to change.

Organizers say this is the best time to curb violence for this age group, after the Erie School District merged three high schools into one this summer. Darryl Craig -- also known as "Brother D" in the community -- heads the Blue Coats, a non-violence initiative that works with students.

"A lot of that gang mentality is kept outside of the building," Craig said.

Craig is passionate about this program after gun violence hit his own family.

"My 15-year-old was robbed of his bicycle about two weeks after Jacob Pushinsky was murdered for his, by a grown man with a pistol," Craig recalled of his son's incident. Pushinsky was killed during a robbery on July 11, 2015 by then 14-year-old Derrys Sanders, Jr. Sanders is serving 35 years-to-life in prison for the murder.

Unified Erie held their first call-in in April; that time, the call-in focused on individuals ages 18-26. So far, organizers say only one person from that group has been arrested. Dacus said it was for a non-violent offense.

Erie Police and other law enforcement agencies have pinpointed those involved in the crimes. They've determined that it's just one percent of the city's population commits those acts of violence.

"We're hoping to influence them before they make a major mistake in their life," Dacus said.

Silman reiterated the group's motto.

"We want them safe, alive and out of prison," she said.