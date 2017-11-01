Erie School District begins plans for additional state funding

For the first time in about ten years, the Erie School District is looking at being able to balance their finances and end their structural deficit, leading way to better its schools.

"It does give us an opportunity to really start looking at our programming and some of our building needs," said Superintendent Brian Polito.

This comes after the Erie School District was approved for an additional 14 million dollars of recurring funds from the state. It also puts them in a new financial watch status with a state-approved financial adviser to work with the school district.

Superintendent Polito said to start the process, the board is looking at creating a strategic plan, with the help of the public, to narrow down the schools priorities.

"The financial plan really doesn't address anything as far as educational and operational needs... and we do have an opportunity to add back a few items, but they are going to be very targeted," he explained.

The Erie School District is also looking at how to improve students low test scores, administrators saying the additional 14 million dollars will help them implement programs to get the students back on target.

"Right now we're really focusing on primary literacy, and we're looking at the achievement gap, and in those two areas what can we do? and where can we go?" said Assistant Superintendent Bea Habursky.

Although the students were below state average, they were on par with peer schools. Peer schools are schools the same size as Erie, such as Harrisburg, Lancaster, and Reading. The school district accomplished it with spending one thousand dollars less per student.

"So with this infusion of the additional 14 million dollars, we feel this is a great opportunity to start to look at what we need, and to start to move those scores in a positive direction," said Polito.

The process for that strategic plan is expected to take a few months.

Superintendent Polito also stated he has reached out to the Department of Education to hear recommendations on different consultant groups.