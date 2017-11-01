Final phase of fire remediation on Erie High School is about to - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Final phase of fire remediation on Erie High School is about to begin

Posted: Updated:

The final phase of fire remediation on Erie High School is about to begin.  

Bids have been sent in, and the work between the three contracts will total around one-point-three million dollars. The funds will come from the insurance company.

The district will send a notice to the contractors they have an intent to award before the board votes on its approval and that work is expected to be completed by march.

The addition of a wing at Erie High School is something that will be discussed in the school's new strategic plan.

The district is also still accepting bids for their five vacant buildings which include: Emerson-Gridley, Wayne, Irving, Burton and Roosevelt Middle School. 

They hope the money from the sales would be put back in the capital reserve funds to address building needs in their existing buildings.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com