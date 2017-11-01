The final phase of fire remediation on Erie High School is about to begin.

Bids have been sent in, and the work between the three contracts will total around one-point-three million dollars. The funds will come from the insurance company.

The district will send a notice to the contractors they have an intent to award before the board votes on its approval and that work is expected to be completed by march.

The addition of a wing at Erie High School is something that will be discussed in the school's new strategic plan.

The district is also still accepting bids for their five vacant buildings which include: Emerson-Gridley, Wayne, Irving, Burton and Roosevelt Middle School.

They hope the money from the sales would be put back in the capital reserve funds to address building needs in their existing buildings.