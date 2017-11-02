Students Experience Music with Erie Philharmonic

The Erie Philharmonic is performing two days of youth concerts for area school students at the Warner Theatre.

About 6,000 students this year are getting to experience a concert focused on what makes American music American.

Thanks to the Philharmonic's focus on outreach, many students are seeing the inside of the Warner and hearing orchestral music for the very first time.

In addition to exposing students to Aaron Copeland and Charles Ives, the orchestra performed an original piece written and arranged by students of the new David Matthews Composition School at the Downtown YMCA Teen Center.

Other students created a documentary about the process.

"Composing music is a fun experience for me and having that music done for people to listen to is also a good experience for me," said student composer Chase Hughes-Williams. "Having music performed in a large scale by other people is a very weird experience but a great one."

"A lot of people think that there's not good opportunities like this," said Ellie Welsh, who worked on documentary. "I hope that they get that there are good opportunities, and you can be a part of this community and do something really good."

The Erie Junior Philharmonic joined the big orchestra for the first piece.

The Philharmonic has two performances Thursday at the Warner.

