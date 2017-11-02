West Erie Street Named in Honor of Ron Steele - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

West Erie Street Named in Honor of Ron Steele

Posted: Updated:

A west Erie street now has another name in honor of a neighborhood resident who did great things for the community.

One block of West 3rd near Cherry Street Wednesday was named Ron Steele Way in honor of the former CEO of the Greater Erie Community Action Committee, or GECAC.

Steele passed away in October of last year. He grew up in the neighborhood and lived on that block.

Speakers said he could have moved to any area of the city when he became CEO of GECAC, but he loved the lower west side.

"He was always anchored into this community," said Rick Steele, Ron's brother. "He always felt he needed to give back to the community, and that's one of the reasons why he never left."

City councilmen Curtis Jones and Mel Witherspoon were among the attendees at the ceremony.

