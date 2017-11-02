High School Students Check Out College Career Fair - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

High School Students Check Out College Career Fair

Many students explored their future options during the 7th annual College and Career Fair at Harbor Creek High School Wednesday evening.

More than 100 agencies representing colleges, universities and employers participated.

The Air Force, Army, Navy, National Guard and Marine Corps were also there.

It gives students who may be intimated by the college application process a better idea of what to expect.

"I would say it's really nerve-wracking," said Maddie Alfieri, a junior at Harbor Creek High School. "A lot of people expect you to start looking, touring a lot of campuses when you are a junior, applying as a senior."

Iroquois and North East School Districts also assisted Harbor Creek with the College Career Fair.

