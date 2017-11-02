Erie's Wanted Suspects

Each week, Erie News Now teams up with the Erie County Sheriff's Office to help land wanted suspects behind bars.

This week, they are looking for Yassin Warsame, 21. He is wanted on charges of conspiracy for simple assault.

They are also looking for Elizabeth Groh, 34. She is wanted on forgery charges.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of the two can contact the Erie County Sheriff's Warrant Division at 814-451-7436.

Any information will be held strictly confidential.