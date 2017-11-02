Man Sentenced in 2015 Crash that Killed Young Woman, Injured Father

The man charged in a 2015 crash that killed a young woman and injured her father will spend the next four years behind bars.

Judge Brabender Thursday sentenced Matthew Gerrans, 30, to spend four to eight years in prison for two felony counts of accidents involving death or personal injury and a summary charge of failure to stop and render aid.

Ali Fuhrman, 24, was killed in a crash at 26th and Asbury Road around 2:30 a.m. Dec. 27, 2015.

Her father - Patrick Fuhrman, 53 - was driving and was also hurt in the crash.

Gerrans slammed into their vehicle, killing Fuhrman instantly, according to Millcreek Police. He then ran from the scene.

Millcreek Police filed the charges against Gerrans in December 2016.

