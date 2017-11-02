Rep. Mike Kelly to Host Tele-Town Hall on Medicare Open Enrollment

U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly is hosting a toll-free telephone town hall meeting Thursday, Nov. 2 for third district constituents on Medicare open enrollment.

Special guests at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the Social Security Administration (SSA), and APPRISE will also participate.

It runs from 7:10 to 8:10 p.m.

Anyone who is interested in participating should call 877-228-2184 and enter event ID 19013.

