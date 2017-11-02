Massive EMTA Expansion Project Moves Forward - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Massive EMTA Expansion Project Moves Forward

The second phase of the $70 million Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority project in downtown Erie is taking shape.

It includes upgrades for the bus system.

But it is also designed to improve access to the downtown, and help the neighborhood.

Right now, crews are focused on building a large new bus storage complex along East 14th Street.

Up to 80 buses will be washed, fueled and stored in the building.

Crews are also starting to build a new administration building to take the place of the current headquarters built in 1968.

The current complex will be torn down, with a parking garage built in its place, with a transit hub nearby.

EMTA Executive Director Mike Tann said, "We sort of see this as a destination point, a destination point for people to start their exploration of downtown Erie."

Planners envision the new parking ramp will include a year round farmers market on the ground floor.

Scott Henry, Acting Director of the Erie Redevelopment Authority said,"We are trying  to gather some partners to really study that, put a plan together to bring it to fruition as a way to address the food desert issue and also to assist some  of the local agricultural producers to give them another outlet for their goods."

Construction remains "on schedule" with the entire project expected to be done in the summer of 2019.

