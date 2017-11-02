Former Millcreek School Building Has New Life

An agency that promotes independent living for people with disabilities is showing off its new home.

Voices for Independence moved into the former Vernondale School in Millcreek Township on September 29. Today, it held an open house so the public can see how the agency can better serve its clients inside the new headquarters.



The only part of the school building that remains the same is the gymnasium, that also serves as a multi-purpose room, and social hall. The wide hallways offer plenty of room for wheelchairs. There's a new fitness room, and all the restrooms now have accessible showers.



The new headquarters also has training rooms, and classrooms, where caregivers can learn how to help patients get in and out of bed. The care attendants are even taught how to cook.

"We have things on site here to help the attendant be able to do an even better job. We want attendants not to just make this a job, but have it be their career," said Shona Eakin, CEO, Voices for Independence.

The building had been empty since the end of the 2012-13 school year. Voices for Independence will also be erecting new playground equipment. The playground will be accessible to children with disabilities, and parents and grandparents with disabilities who may want to take their children to the playground.