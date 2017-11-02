Asked if DNC system was rigged in Clinton's favor, Warren says 'yes'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren believes that the Democratic National Committee was "rigged" in favor of former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during the 2016 primary.

Asked Thursday by CNN's Jake Tapper whether she believes that the Democratic campaign organization was tipped in favor of Clinton over her primary opponent, Bernie Sanders, Warren responded without hesitation: "Yes"

The Massachusetts Democrat is seen as a possible presidential contender in 2020 and beyond.

The question came up after former DNC interim chair Donna Brazile's book excerpts were released this week, detailing the DNC's financial turmoil during the election and the role that the Clinton campaign played in aiding it financially.

"Debbie (Wasserman Schultz) was not a good manager," Brazile wrote in excerpts released in Politico on Thursday. "She hadn't been very interested in controlling the party -- she let Clinton's headquarters in Brooklyn do as it desired so she didn't have to inform the party officers how bad the situation was."