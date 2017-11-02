Corry Food Pantry In Need of Volunteers

It's been a grueling few months for Corry Area Food Pantry President Dick Lowe and his staff of volunteers. The issue? Not enough volunteers are showing up to help, leaving the group understaffed and overwhelmed.

"You've gotta fill 300 and some odd boxes full of groceries, and you do that from about seven in the morning to around 11:30 (in the morning)... you're tired." Lowe said.

The long days of hauling around those boxes is certainly taking its toll, and the declining numbers in volunteers is not making it any easier.

"Well that makes it rough on everybody who's here." said Lowe "They gotta double up, pick up the slack, and then they get discouraged because they have to work so hard."

The pantry is among Erie County's largest, as they have been serving hundreds of families and individuals in need every year since 1982.

But with the decrease in numbers and the holiday season right around the corner, the future of the pantry is in jeopardy.

"It could be an option that we could actually close up." said Lowe "And we're asking the Cory-ites to come forward and give us a hand. If they don't, it could end up being that."

If you would like to volunteer, the pantry's next distribution date is Friday, November 17.

For more information on how to volunteer, please call Jean Van Tassel at 814-664-0623 or visit the pantry's website