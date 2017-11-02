Crawford County Man Pleads Guilty to Homicide by Vehicle while D - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Crawford County Man Pleads Guilty to Homicide by Vehicle while DUI

A Crawford County man charged in a deadly car crash last year returned to court Thursday afternoon to enter a plea.

Tyler Lopus, 26, of Conneautville, pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence and DUI of a controlled substance. The rest of the charges were dropped.

Lopus crashed his SUV into a tree along Peters road in Saegertown in August 2016

It killed John Wagner, of Mingoville. Wagner was suppose to be the best man at the wedding for one of the other passengers in the SUV.

Lopus remains free on bond until his sentencing.

