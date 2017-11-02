Partnership Pops Up For U.S. Brig Niagara & Local Business - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Partnership Pops Up For U.S. Brig Niagara & Local Business

A new partnership has popped up between an Erie business and the U.S. Brig Niagara. The popcorn business "Pop Luck" on West 8th Street has created a new flavor for the ship.  It's called Niagara Crunch, made up of peanuts and milk chocolate. 
Fifty cents from every small and medium container will go to the Brig Niagara, along with $1.00 from every large bag that's purchased. 

Shawn Waskiewicz, the Executive Director of the Flagship Niagara League says, "Jennifer, the owner, wanted to team up with a local non-profit in the community and she selected the Niagara League to help with repairs and maintenance to the ship." 

The Niagara Crunch will be on sale the first week of each month fro the next six months right at the "Pop Luck" location on West 8th Street. 

