Erie Bearings Company Adopts New Name

A family-owned industrial distributor that has been part of the Erie community for 59 years now has a new name.

Erie Bearings Company has become ErieTec, Inc. to better reflect its product line and expertise, the company announced Thursday. The name change is not related to any shift in ownership or staff.

Customers inspired the name change. Many referred to Erie Bearings Company as "Erie," according to the company. "Tec" refers to the company's true function - providing technical solutions.

Erie Bearings Company was founded in 1958 as a bearings supplier. It has since evolved into a full-line mechanical and electrical solutions provider. The company said it is focused on increasing profits for its customers.

ErieTec's corporate headquarters is based in Erie. It operates branches in Erie, Altoona, Indiana, Meadville, Pittsburgh and St. Marys.

