As open enrollment period begins, what's new & what's not with the Affordable Care Act in Erie County

More than 20,000 Erie County residents rely on health insurance covered under the Affordable Care Act. But premiums on the federal exchange will cost them more money in 2018: up 30 to 35 percent across Pennsylvania, according to Certified Marketplace Navigator Michelle Robertson.

"There have been a lot of changes to the Highmark plans that are available, and there have been a few changes to the UPMC Health Plan plans," said Robertson, who also serves as a grant coordinator at Hamot Health Foundation.

If you're among the 11 percent of Erie County residents who are uninsured, you'll have less time to purchase that coverage this year. The Trump administration, cut the open enrollment (which began Wednesday) period in half, now just 45 days. The deadline: Dec. 15. After that, Robertson noted, only a few exceptions will be made.

"A special enrollment period is if you lose your insurance, if you move, if you get married," she said.'

But says most other aspects of the program are the same heading into 2018. More than 20 plans will be offered again in Erie County. While those premiums are rising, the federal subsidies to offset those costs are as well.

"If you found in the past that you were not eligible for a subsidy, you might want to check again this year," Robertson said.

Perhaps you make too much money and you don't qualify for a federal subsidy on the exchange, you can purchase an "off-exchange" plan, also by Dec. 15. Robertson recommends visiting pacheckbookhealth.org to best manage both types of plans.

Open enrollment for Medicare plans continues through Dec. 7. During a telephone-town hall event Thursday, Congressman Mike Kelly (PA-3) and a panel of medical experts, reminding seniors that changes could affect coverage as well.

"Now is a great time to get on Medicare.gov to see what your costs will be and what different plans are available in your area," said Kathy Fetterolf, manager of Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.