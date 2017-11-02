Union City School District approves contract with teachers

It's been over 470 days, and now the teachers at the Union City School District have a contract.

"The teachers felt it really strong to write numbers on their vehicles, I kind of joked that they can now wash their cars," said George Trauner, president of the Union City School Board.

"We were happy. We think we've come to hopefully a fair agreement on both parts, we think it is," said Denise Kochanczyk, president of Union City Area Education Association.

Leaders of the UCAEA said the big win for the teachers is an increase in salaries, but on the flip side, an increase in health insurance.

"But that's a give and take," said Kochanczyk.

School board president George Trauner said the negotiation process was hard, made harder with less money coming into the district.

"If we could give them higher percentages we would, but people got to understand there's only so much money to go around," explained Trauner.

Another issue that caused some discourse among the teachers was prep time, teachers saying they weren't getting enough in their school day, but it the end, that was one of their compromises.

"There are a lot of things that the public doesn't see that teachers do that are very time consuming," explained Kochanczyk.

The high school teachers use to get eighty minutes in the first half of the year, and then 40 minutes in the second half. With the new contract, they will only get 40 minutes a day all year long.

Kochanczyk said while it was a loss for the teachers, the teachers did gain a reduction of their after-school flex time. But with that reduction, they added a work day for the district.

In the end, both sides were relieved to finally reach an agreement.

"The board and the teachers have put in a lot of hard work, and a lot of long hours, and we had great community support," said Kochanczyk.

The contract is retroactive dating back to July 1st, of 2016, and expires on June 30th of 2020.

Teachers will receive two percent of back pay.