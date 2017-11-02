Global Summit 4 Kicks-Off at Jefferson Educational Society - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Global Summit 4 Kicks-Off at Jefferson Educational Society

ERIE, Pa. -

The Jefferson Educational Society kicked off Global Summit 4, Thursday night with a focus on Erie. 

Bruce Katz was the night"s guest speaker.
The centennial scholar at the Brookings Institution in Washington D.C., is considered one of the nation's foremost experts on issues facing U.S. cities.
He says we are living in a city led world, and we really can't rely on Washington or our state government to move us into the future.
We have to capitalize on our assets, and work together to continue to grow the Erie region.
The JES Global Summit continues through Friday, November 17.

