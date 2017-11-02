Global Summit IX Kicks Off with Focus on Erie - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Global Summit IX Kicks Off with Focus on Erie

ERIE, Pa. -

The Jefferson Educational Society kicked off Global Summit IX Thursday with a focus on Erie. 

Bruce Katz, who is considered one of the nation's foremost experts on issues facing U.S. cities, spoke to the crowd.

He is a centennial scholar at the Brookings Institution in Washington D.C.,

Katz said we are living in a city-led world that really cannot rely on Washington or the state government to move us into the future.

He emphasized Erie has to capitalize on its assets and work together to grow the Erie region.

The Global Summit continues through Friday, Nov. 17.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

