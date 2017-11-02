4th Annual Junior Achievement Awards - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

4th Annual Junior Achievement Awards

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

Some of Erie's youngest and most successful business leaders were honored Thursday night. 

It's the 4th annual Junior Achievement's celebration of success awards, at the Erie Art Museum.
The two winners are Gisele Littrell, founder of French Maids Cleaning Services and also Strongman Property Maintenance Services; and Matt Pribonic, who's best known as the co-founder of several fitness centers throughout the Erie area, including I-Rock and Fitness-U.
The event is a way to highlight the work of budding entrepreneurs, and to inspire young people in the program. 

The group also awarded several scholarships for students in the program. 

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com