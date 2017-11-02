4th Annual Junior Achievement Awards

Some of Erie's youngest and most successful business leaders were honored Thursday night.

It's the 4th annual Junior Achievement's celebration of success awards, at the Erie Art Museum.

The two winners are Gisele Littrell, founder of French Maids Cleaning Services and also Strongman Property Maintenance Services; and Matt Pribonic, who's best known as the co-founder of several fitness centers throughout the Erie area, including I-Rock and Fitness-U.

The event is a way to highlight the work of budding entrepreneurs, and to inspire young people in the program.

The group also awarded several scholarships for students in the program.