Fall Fest with Eastside Grassroots Coalition

The Eastside Grassroots Coalition kicked off their monthly meeting with a little family fun.

For the first time, the group hosted a Fall Fest.

Over 100 families came out to take part in food, games, and other fun fall festivities.

The event began at 5:00 p.m. at the JFK Center, and ran up until it was time for this month's neighborhood watch meeting at 6:30 p.m.

During that meeting, this election's county executive candidates stopped by to talk about their plans if elected.