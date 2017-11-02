Fall Fest with Eastside Grassroots Coalition - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Fall Fest with Eastside Grassroots Coalition


ERIE, Pa. -

The Eastside Grassroots Coalition kicked off their monthly meeting with a little family fun. 

For the first time, the group hosted a Fall Fest.
Over 100 families came out to take part in food, games, and other fun fall festivities.
The event began at 5:00 p.m. at the JFK Center, and ran up until it was time for this month's neighborhood watch meeting at 6:30 p.m.
During that meeting, this election's county executive candidates stopped by to talk about their plans if elected.

