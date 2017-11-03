Second Man Pleads Guilty in Burglary of Titusville Brewery

A second man has admitted guilt in the burglary of a Titusville brewery earlier this year.

Matthew Miller, 19, of Titusville, pleaded guilty Thursday to burglary and criminal mischief for damage of property.

Miller has been behind bars in the Crawford County Prison since he was charged May 18.

Silas Yashinski, 20, already pleaded guilty to burglary during a court appearance Oct. 19.

Investigators filed the charges against Yashinski in June and went to Harrisburg to bring him to the Crawford County Prison.

Yashinski and Miller stole a safe from Blue Canoe Brewery in January, investigators said.

