Titusville Man Charged After Reported Drug Deal Pleads Guilty

The man arrested after Titusville Police responded to reports of a drug deal in progress entered a plea in the case Thursday.

Jacob Schneider, 23, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs with the intent to deliver.

Investigators were called the Save-a-Lot June 6 around 3:35 p.m. and later found Schneider in the 100 block of Diamond Street.

Schneider tried to hide the drugs by eating them, police said. Officers recovered the drugs from Schneider's mouth and found evidence he was trying to sell and deliver narcotics during a search.

Schneider has been in the Crawford County Prison since his arrest.

