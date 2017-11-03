Former Prison Warden Sentenced to Probation for Soliciting Teen

The former Crawford County Jail warden charged with soliciting a 17 year old for sex will not serve any jail time.

Tim Lewis, 54, was sentenced Friday to five years probation. He pleaded guilty to a charge of corruption of minors in late September.

Lewis communicated with the victim through Facebook and asked him to meet at different locations for sex, according to investigators.

The victim was 17 when Lewis first contacted him.

Lewis offered the victim a $500 cash gift, investigators said.

Pennsylvania State Police conducted the investigation and filed the charges in May. The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office prosecuted the case.

Lewis and his wife were prosecuted last year for stealing approximately $129,000 from the Moose Lodge in East Fairfield Township in Crawford County after they suffered significant gambling losses.

Lewis was released early from prison due to health issues.

