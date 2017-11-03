PennDOT Driver License, Photo Centers to Close for Veterans Day - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

PennDOT Driver License, Photo Centers to Close for Veterans Day

Posted:

All Pennsylvania driver license and photo centers will be closed Saturday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day, PennDOT announced Friday.

Customers can still go online to renew their driver's license, photo ID and vehicle registration; request driver history reports; change their address; obtain driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; pay the driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; order a duplicate driver licence or photo ID; and schedule a driver exam. There are no additional fees for online services, which are available here.

You can also access PennDOT forms, publications and drivers manuals online, too.

