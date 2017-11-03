Erie Innovation District Teams Up with Dell, Introduces New Headquarters

The Erie Innovation District has teamed up with one of the largest technology companies in the world as it moves forward with efforts to develop and attract new businesses to downtown Erie.

The Innovation District will collaborate with Dell, leaders announced Friday.

They also unveiled its new headquarters in a shared space with the Erie Insurance Innovation Center at 717 State St. in downtown Erie.

Cleveland-based national technology company MCPc has also come on board as a partner.

Ben Franklin Technology Partners will provide funding support for eligible early-stage tech startups.

The Erie Innovation District is funded through a $4 million grant from the Erie Community Foundation in partnership with the Susan Hirt Hagen Fund for Transformational Philanthropy and the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority.

Current partners with the Innovation District include Erie Insurance, McManis and Monsalve Associates, Mercyhurst University, UPMC and Velocity Network Inc.

Karl Sanchack was named the inaugural president and CEO of the Erie Innovation District in early September.

