Erie Police Attempting to Identify Man in Shooting Investigation

Erie Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man as part of their investigation into a weekend shooting.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 40s with a stocky build. He was wearing a black hoodie with the word SAVAGE on the front.

The shooting happened near the View Ultra Lounge at West 4th and Plum Streets Oct. 28 around 3:10 a.m.

Two men - one from the area and the other from Detroit - were injured, according to police.

Both were rushed to UPMC Hamot for emergency surgery.

The bar owners are cooperating with the investigation and provided surveillance video of the entire incident, according to police.

Anyone with information that can help identify the man can call Det. Sean Bogart at 814-870-1191 or Det. Berarducci at 814-870-1221.

