Students Celebrate Erie Area Veterans

Students at James W. Parker Middle School honored more than 100 Erie area veterans Friday.

The veterans were treated to a breakfast, along with student performances and special guest speakers.

Edinboro University President Dr. H. Fred Walker helped the students with their celebration.

"It's just so neat to see the joy on their face when they come and interact with our students," said Jason Buto, principal. "Our students take it very seriously, and I think it has a great impact on anybody who participates."

The Veteran's Day celebration has been a tradition since 2003 at the school.

