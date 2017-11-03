Students Celebrate Erie Area Veterans - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Students Celebrate Erie Area Veterans

Posted: Updated:

Students at James W. Parker Middle School honored more than 100 Erie area veterans Friday.

The veterans were treated to a breakfast, along with student performances and special guest speakers.

Edinboro University President Dr. H. Fred Walker helped the students with their celebration.

"It's just so neat to see the joy on their face when they come and interact with our students," said Jason Buto, principal. "Our students take it very seriously, and I think it has a great impact on anybody who participates."

The Veteran's Day celebration has been a tradition since 2003 at the school.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com