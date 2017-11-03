Jiuliante and Bock: Race for Millcreek Supervisor

Tim Lewis, 54, was sentenced Friday to five years probation. He pleaded guilty to a charge of corruption of minors in late September.More >>
Tim Lewis, 54, was sentenced Friday to five years probation. He pleaded guilty to a charge of corruption of minors in late September.More >>
The shooting happened near the View Ultra Lounge at West 4th and Plum Streets Oct. 28 around 3:10 a.m.More >>
The shooting happened near the View Ultra Lounge at West 4th and Plum Streets Oct. 28 around 3:10 a.m.More >>
Matthew Miller, 19, of Titusville, pleaded guilty Thursday to burglary and criminal mischief for damage of property.More >>
Matthew Miller, 19, of Titusville, pleaded guilty Thursday to burglary and criminal mischief for damage of property.More >>
Jacob Schneider, 23, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs with the intent to deliver.More >>
Jacob Schneider, 23, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs with the intent to deliver.More >>
The Innovation District will collaborate with Dell, leaders announced Friday.More >>
The Innovation District will collaborate with Dell, leaders announced Friday.More >>
Tyler Lopus, 26, of Conneautville, pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence and DUI of a controlled substance.More >>
Tyler Lopus, 26, of Conneautville, pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence and DUI of a controlled substance.More >>
Mario Glover, 36, was arrested Wednesday at 9:50 a.m. in the 3300 block of Garland St. in Millcreek Township.More >>
Mario Glover, 36, was arrested Wednesday at 9:50 a.m. in the 3300 block of Garland St. in Millcreek Township.More >>