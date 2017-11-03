Jiuliante and Bock: Race for Millcreek Supervisor - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Jiuliante and Bock: Race for Millcreek Supervisor

While the race for Erie Mayor and Erie County Executive have been getting a lot of attention, but there are other key races on the ballot next Tuesday, including the race for Millcreek Supervisor.

Democrat Jess Jiuliante served one term as supervisor in the 1990's.

He says he would focus on improving township roads and helping volunteer fire departments.

He also wants a return to weekly supervisor meetings.

Republican Jim Bock is a retired state trooper who has visited more than 5,000 homes during the campaign.

He wants to study police coverage in the township, and work toward fixing flooding problems.

Both men say they are running because they want Millcreek to move forward.

Jiuliante said, "Millcreek Township is something I care about. I want to see Millcreek Township work better. And I can make it work better."

Bock said, "I decided the best way to continue my public service was to get in with the supervisors and try to make a difference in Millcreek."

The winner will fill the seat occupied by Brian McGrath.

He is retiring after 24 years as supervisor.

