Behrend Hosts 12th Annual Women In Engineering Day

According to the National Science , only 29 percent of women enter the engineering and science field, and since 2005, Penn State Behrend has been working to change that 

Over 150 high school young women came together at the college today to gain a hands-on experience into the world of engineering.

Today was the 12th-annual "Women In Engineering Day."

The day featured several   interactive workshops including making LED flowers, experimenting with production lines and creating slime.

The focus of the day was to open the young ladies' eyes to a field they might otherwise ignore.

Melanie Ford has been with the program all 12 years and says it's important to keep trying to spark interest in a field that would benefit from more women minds and contributions.

"We've found that when you look at the field of engineering  we still don't have that equality of the number of women practicing it." said Ford "It's important to get women in that career in that field. Women bring a different perspective to the process."

Representatives from several regional companies like Erie Insurance, GE Transportation  and Lord Corporation were on hand as well 

