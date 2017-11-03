More than $2,000 in Clothing Items Stolen from Store

Millcreek Police are looking for help to identify two suspects wanted for stealing more than $2,000 worth of merchandise from a store.

It happened at Champs Sports in the Millcreek Mall Oct. 31 around 1:53 p.m.

The man and the woman in the pictures stole $2,610 worth of clothing items from the store on two separate occasions, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Shollenberger at 814-838-9515 ext. 546.

