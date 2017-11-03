Football Moms: Helping their players on and off the field - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Football Moms: Helping their players on and off the field

Posted: Updated:

Behind every football player, is his biggest fan, and these fans help take care off of the players on and off the field.

Moms, and dads, are a big part of every football team, through the boosters club.

While every boosters is different, at Erie High School, parents spent the whole season collecting donations at each football game.

The money is used to feed the players before and after the game, replace knee pads, or special equipment. 

They also fundraise for spirit wear, so all the fans can support the team.

But it's not only during season they help the team, the off season requires work too.

Currently, they're planning a bowling banquet to help fundraising for next season.

"It is another full time job, we are constantly on the go, we are constantly coming up with new ideas, on how to better the team," said Jennifer Douglas, Treasurer of the Erie High School Football Boosters.

At Erie High School specifically, a lot of moms will be leaving the boosters as their seniors graduate, so they're looking for any new moms to come and help.

