Tips Lead to Drug Investigation in Dunkirk, Three Arrests

Three people have been arrested after tips from the community led to a months-long investigation into the sales of crack cocaine and marijuana in Dunkirk, New York, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

The Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force and City of Dunkirk SRT team executed search warrants at two separate apartments at 47 West 2nd Street in Dunkirk at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Investigators seized cocaine, marijuana, a large quantity of money and a loaded rifle during the search, the Sheriff's Office said

Irvin I. Reyes Pacheco, 20, of Dunkirk, was taken into custody in the lower rear apartment and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. Jonathan J. Torres-Morales, 21, of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, and Victor J. Quninnones, 21, of Dunkirk, were both arrested in the lower front apartment and charged with criminal possession of marijuana, investigators said.

All three were taken to the Dunkirk City Jail to await arraignment.

Anyone who notices suspicious or drug-related activity in their neighborhoods in Chautauqua County is asked to call either 1-800-344-8702 or 716-363-01313.

