Passenger Suffers Serious Injuries After Pursuit in Chautauqua C - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Passenger Suffers Serious Injuries After Pursuit in Chautauqua County

Charges are pending against a Jamestown, New York man after he led sheriff's deputies on a pursuit in Chautauqua County Friday night.

Deputies initiated a vehicle and traffic stop on Route 60 in Kiantone around 10:27 p.m. when the vehicle, driven by David Jenkins, 29, drove away, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

Jenkins lead deputies into Jamestown and Ellicott where the vehicle crashed on VanCobb Road.

Jenkins was taken to WCA Hospital. A female passenger was flown to UPMC Hamot for treatment of serious injuries.

