Erie County Democratic Party Rallies Ahead of Election Day - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie County Democratic Party Rallies Ahead of Election Day

Posted: Updated:

The Erie County Democratic Party held a rally Saturday in the final stretch of the race. 

They showed support for the Democratic candidates on the ballot.

Most of the candidates joined the rally, including Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and City of Erie mayoral candidate Joe Schember. 

The rally was also a push to get out the vote for their candidates Tuesday.

"We want to make sure Democrats are elected," said Bill Cole, chairman of the Erie County Democratic Party. "They stand for the people. We're for healthcare, education and better jobs. That's something the other party can't lay claim to."

The Republican Party hosted its Rally for the Tally Friday.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com