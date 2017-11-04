Erie County Democratic Party Rallies Ahead of Election Day

The Erie County Democratic Party held a rally Saturday in the final stretch of the race.

They showed support for the Democratic candidates on the ballot.

Most of the candidates joined the rally, including Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and City of Erie mayoral candidate Joe Schember.

The rally was also a push to get out the vote for their candidates Tuesday.

"We want to make sure Democrats are elected," said Bill Cole, chairman of the Erie County Democratic Party. "They stand for the people. We're for healthcare, education and better jobs. That's something the other party can't lay claim to."

The Republican Party hosted its Rally for the Tally Friday.

