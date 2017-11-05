Car Goes Over Embankment in Harborcreek

It was reported in the 3700 block of Cooper Road just after 10 p.m.More >>
State Police in Franklin are asking for you to help locate a missing woman with a learning disability. They’re looking for 21-year-old Kaprice Amara West.More >>
A former Franklin Area Middle School teacher will spend up to 20 years in prison for having sex with a student.More >>
It happened at Champs Sports in the Millcreek Mall Oct. 31 around 1:53 p.m.More >>
The shooting happened near the View Ultra Lounge at West 4th and Plum Streets Oct. 28 around 3:10 a.m.More >>
Jack Scott, 55, of Chardon, Ohio, is charged with theft by deception, receiving stolen property, deceptive or fraudulent business practices and criminal use of a communication facility.More >>
Deputies initiated a vehicle and traffic stop on Route 60 in Kiantone around 10:27 p.m. when the vehicle, driven by David Jenkins, 29, drove away, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.More >>
