Car Goes Over Embankment in Harborcreek

Two people were taken to the hospital after a car went over an embankment in Harborcreek Township Saturday night, State Police told Erie News Now.

It was reported in the 3700 block of Cooper Road just after 10 p.m.

The vehicle rolled multiple times, according to reports from the scene.

Neither person inside the vehicle appeared to be seriously injured, according to State Police.

The accident shut down Cooper Road east of Shannon Road for a while.

No other details were immediately available from State Police.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.