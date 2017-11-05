Hoag Cemetery Receives Rededication

A piece of Harborcreek history has been preserved. The Hoag Cemetery, outside of Harborcreek on Depot Road, is two centuries old. Since August, volunteers began working to repair and renew the cemetery.

"When we started this community service project, most of these were flat, many were buried, and they were all scrambled up,” says Robin Cuneo, organizer of the project.

Work included cleaning headstones, straightening them out, and overall improvements. The Harborcreek Presbyterian Church, members of the Harborcreek Historical Society, and a few Girl Scouts volunteered for the project.

"It went from the biggest details, to the finest details, scraping out dirt and moss from every single letter. And some of these are still in work right now, and we're going to come back in the spring...it's come a long way, it'll take a while. And it will never be done, it will always be in work, because a cemetery is always being weathered down, and we will continue to keep this place running and looking nice,” says Girl Scout volunteer, Leilani Merkle.

The push to clean up the cemetery was so future generations can look back and discover the genealogy.

"They can come here and look at the work their grandmas did, and that their ancestors did. This is from 1811, so that's quite a chain of life right here in Harborcreek,” says Robin.