Texas church shooting: How it happened

At least 26 people are dead after a gunman opened fire during Sunday service at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, a small community east of San Antonio. Here's what we know so far about what happened, according to state and local officials.
He was dressed in black "tactical-type gear" and wearing a ballistic vest, officials said.
He fired in front of the church, then moved to the right side of the building and kept shooting.
A man who lives next door to the church grabbed his own rifle and engaged the suspect, officials said. The gunman dropped his "Ruger AR assault-type rifle" and fled. The neighbor chased after the gunman.
Police don't know if the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound or if he was shot by resident who confronted him.
"We are dealing with the largest mass shooting in our state's history," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said.