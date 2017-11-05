Two Killed After Flooding Causes Part of Erie Home to Collapse

Two people are confirmed dead after the foundation of a home collapsed on Erie's east side Sunday night.

It happened at 504 East 30th Street as heavy thunderstorms and rain, which brought tornado warnings, rolled through the Erie region.

Flood waters rose in the front yard until the wall of the home collapsed and torrents of water gushed inside the house.

Erie Fire Chief Guy Santone told Erie News Now that eight feet of water was inside the house when firefighters arrived, not only accumulating in the basement but also on the first floor.

A fire department scuba team was called to the scene to determine if anyone was inside and discovered the two bodies.

"The water at this intersection built up to the point where it breached the basement wall on this structure right here," said Santone. "There were two individuals inside when the wall collapsed and the water rushed in. They were confirmed missing. Our firefighters were able to search, and we found two victims."

The Erie County Coroner's Office has not released the names and ages of the victims.

Neighbors at the scene told Erie News Now flooding has been a longtime problem in the neighborhood.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.