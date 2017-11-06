Crawford County Suffers Damage from Severe Weather - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Crawford County Suffers Damage from Severe Weather

Posted: Updated:

Crawford County was hit hard by severe weather Sunday night.

An area from Route 322 to the Ohio line, west of Jamestown, suffered heavy damage after that line of storms swept through.

Erie News Now was told eight homes were heavily damaged by winds.

The Crawford County Department of Public Safety reported 64 fallen trees and two 911 calls reporting flooded roadways.

10,000 residents lost power. Restoration will started Sunday night and will continue into Monday.

There were also reports of storm damage concentrated around Route 285, west of Conneaut Lake.

