NBC News Crew Checks in with Erie Trump Voters

NBC reporter Nicole Wallace was back in Erie Sunday afternoon to continue her series on why Erie County voted for President Donald Trump one year ago.

Wallace and producer Jake Whitman returned to the Lawrence Park Dinor to check in with the voters they have been following since the election.

Wallace and Whitman want to find out if the thoughts of the voters have changed since the NBC team's last visit.

Wallace also asked about the pending Erie mayoral race between Democrat Joe Schember and Republican John Persinger.

She wonders if the local race will reflect any echoes of what happened a year ago at the polls.

Wallace told Erie News Now a change in traditional political ideology may explain why a Republican candidate could appeal to a Democratic voter.

"I think there are a lot of people who voted for Trump that wouldn't have voted for other Republicans because they're not for free trade, which was a longstanding Republican position," said Wallace. "They're not against government programs. They like programs like Medicaid and Medicare. I think the idea that a Republican might do well in the City of Erie shouldn't be surprising on the heels of Trump's surprise victory because he's not all that Republican himself."

The story will air Wednesday on NBC's Today after they see what happens in Erie's local races.

