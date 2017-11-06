United Way, Organized Labor Provide Free Breakfast for Veterans

Veterans Day is next weekend, but the community celebrated early Sunday with a breakfast to honor veterans.

More than 200 people attended the annual Veterans Breakfast at the Polish Falcons Club.

United Way, Organized Labor and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield helped cook up a free breakfast for veterans and their family.

Organizers said events like this allow the community to recognize and celebrate the men and women who serve and have served for our country.

"I think it's just a way for veterans to understand that we are thinking of them," said Bill Jackson, president and CEO of the United Way of Erie County. "Veterans Day comes once a year, but we want them to know that we're thinking about them all year long. It's a way to show appreciation and gratitude."

Veterans Day is Saturday, Nov. 11. Learn more about the parade in Erie here.

