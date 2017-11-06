Flooding, Storm Damage Closes Several Erie, Crawford County Road - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Flooding, Storm Damage Closes Several Erie, Crawford County Roads

Flooding and storm damage has closed several state roads throughout the region, PennDOT announced Monday morning.

Erie County

  • Route 832 in Millcreek Township, from 32nd Street to 26th Street
  • Route 5 in Girard Township from the Elk Creek Access Road to Townline Road
  • Route 4013 (Dunn Valley Road) in McKean Township from Reichert Road to Flower Road due to flooding

Crawford County

  • Route 18 from Harmonsburg Road in Summit Township to Canal Road in Summerhill Township
  • Route 3016 (Harmonsburg Road) in Summit Township from Porter Road to Route 18
  • Route 3010 (Westford Road) in South Shenango Township from East Lake Road to Scott Road
  • Route 3014 Gehrton Road in Pine Township from Townline Road to Route 322

