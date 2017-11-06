James Comey unveils new Twitter handle - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

James Comey unveils new Twitter handle

Posted: Updated:
Katishi Maake, CNN -

Former FBI Director James Comey unveiled his new Twitter handle Monday morning after revealing his secret account late last month.

"Here's my new handle. Glad to be part of the Twitterverse," Comey wrote in his first post on the new handle, @Comey. "Grateful to Reinhold for the cover these last few years."

It was long suspected that Comey controlled the @Formerbu handle, but it had not been confirmed until last month when he tweeted a picture from Iowa. The "Reinhold" mentioned in Comey's tweet refers to Reinhold Niebuhr, the previous name on the @Formerbu handle. Niebuhr was a Protestant pastor in the mid-20th century and was the subject of Comey's college thesis.

So far, Comey's account has amassed more than 200,000 followers and follows just 19 accounts, including Howard University, where he delivered the university's convocation speech in September.

Comey has a book due out next spring, which will focus on his career and leadership.

The former FBI director has been mostly off the public radar since he was fired from his post in May by President Donald Trump amid an investigation into the Trump campaign's potential ties to Russia, though he testified at a highly publicized hearing before Congress in June.




