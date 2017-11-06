109 Storm Incidents, No Injuries Reported in Crawford County

Crawford County is cleaning up after storms tore through the area.

109 incidents were reported to Crawford County 911 Sunday night and early Monday morning, but no injuries were reported, according to the Crawford County Department of Public Safety.

The weather disrupted power for more than 10,000 residents Sunday night. Approximately 2,700 are expected to have their power restored Monday. Damaged to utility poles and lines has made it more difficult for power crews to get customers back online.

More than 30 PennDOT workers were working Monday in western Crawford County to clear roadways.

Multiple homes, barns and other buildings suffered wind and tree damage, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Drivers are asked to use extra caution if on the roads because additional trees and branches could fall.

People are asked to check on their neighbors to make sure they are okay..

Emergency preparedness information is available here.

