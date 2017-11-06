Penelec Works to Restore Power; Meadville Area Hardest Hit

Penelec works to restore power at West 32nd and Pittsburgh Nov. 6, 2017.

Penelec workers and contractors have been working since Sunday night to restore power to customers impacted by the storm.

Crews have 40 poles and 140 spans of wire to replace in all, Penelec told Erie News Now Monday.

About 1,900 people in Erie, Meadville and Oil City remain without power as of late Monday morning.

In Erie, all but 100 customers will see their power restored by midnight. The rest will come online between midnight and 10 a.m.

Power is expected to be back by midnight for all customers in Oil City.

All Penelec customers in Meadville will get their power back by Tuesday afternoon. It was the hardest hit area in the region, according to Penelec.

First Energy crews from areas not impacted by the storm were brought in to help restore power. They include New Jersey, West Virginia and Maryland.

Penelec said there are broken poles and wires down at the following locations:

3203 West 32nd

3153 West 26th

2929 Wellington Road

West 38th and Sterrettania Road

POWER OUTAGES: Affected areas and estimated time of restoration from Penelec »

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.